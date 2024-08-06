"We are united in our commitment to safety": council voices concerns over "potential march" in Bedford

An aerial view of Bedford. Photo by Historic England Archive/Heritage Images via Getty Images

Bedford council has voiced its “deep concern” over plans for a “potential march” in Bedford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement on its social media, it said: “While we understand the worry this may cause, we want to reassure our community that we are united in our commitment to safety, respect, and inclusivity.

“Bedford borough is a vibrant and diverse community, where people from all walks of life live and work together harmoniously. We celebrate our differences and are proud of the rich tapestry that makes up our borough. We will not tolerate any actions that threaten this unity or make any member of our community feel unsafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are working closely with Bedfordshire Police and our partners to monitor the situation and take appropriate measures to protect our residents. We urge everyone to check their sources of information and to avoid spreading rumours or misinformation that could further divide our community.”

It added: “We believe in a Bedford borough where everyone feels valued and respected.”

Tom Wootton, mayor of Bedford said, “Bedford borough is a place where everyone should feel safe and welcome. The council are working closely with police to do everything in our power to protect our community and maintain peace. I urge everyone to remain calm and support one another during this time.”

Laura Church, chief executive of Bedford Borough Council added, “Our community’s diversity is a strength, not a weakness. We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents, regardless of their background. We will not tolerate any actions that threaten the peace and harmony of our borough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedfordshire Police has confirmed that extra officers will be on duty.

Detective Chief Superintendent Duncan Young said: “We appreciate people will be concerned about posts circulating online which reference potential protests in Bedfordshire. We want to reassure communities that we are standing up additional resources to counter any disorder and are working with partners to ensure that residents are safe and supported.

“Disinformation is a huge driver of the appalling violence we have seen across the country, and we know a lot of those taking part are doing so in direct response to what they’ve read online. We are continuing to ask the public to refrain from sharing ‘event’ details in any way as it may only serve to increase tension.

“Bedfordshire is a safe multicultural county and we and all our communities reject those who seek to divide and intimidate others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst we continue to recognise the right to peaceful protest, we will not tolerate violence or disorder and risk harm to communities, and we are well prepared to take action.

“Anyone taking part in, or inciting, this kind of behaviour will be dealt with swiftly and robustly.”

If you are aware of information about a future protest, you can report through web chat or 101. If an incident is in progress, please call 999.

Earlier this week the Bishop of Bedford condemned the ongoing riots across the country.