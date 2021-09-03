Water rescue boards installed at country park near Bedford following risk assessment

Six water rescue boards have been installed at key points around their Millennium Country Park site in Marston Moretaine.

The work was carried out by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service following a risk assessment by the Forest of Marston Vale.

Each board includes a throwline which is kept in a locked cabinet.

Area community safety officers David Lynch and Stacey Moore with Anna Charles, head ranger for the Forest of Marston Vale

It can only be opened by using a code from the fire service - which cuts down on vandalism and ensures an emergency response at the same time.

Robert Hulatt, group commander, prevention said: “We’re pleased to be working with the Forest of Marston Vale and would encourage anyone who manages similar sites with water to carry out a risk assessment.”