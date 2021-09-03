Water rescue boards installed at country park near Bedford following risk assessment
Each board includes a throwline kept in a locked cabinet
Six water rescue boards have been installed at key points around their Millennium Country Park site in Marston Moretaine.
The work was carried out by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service following a risk assessment by the Forest of Marston Vale.
Each board includes a throwline which is kept in a locked cabinet.
It can only be opened by using a code from the fire service - which cuts down on vandalism and ensures an emergency response at the same time.
Robert Hulatt, group commander, prevention said: “We’re pleased to be working with the Forest of Marston Vale and would encourage anyone who manages similar sites with water to carry out a risk assessment.”
Anna Charles, head ranger for the Forest of Marston Vale said; “Open water bodies can be great for wildlife and enrich the landscape of the forest, but appropriate use and water safety is so important. Having this equipment installed will make the park a better and safer place to visit.”