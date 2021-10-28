Watch the official launch of the Poppy Appeal in Bedford

Bedford' s Poppy Appeal was officially launched today (October 28) in a town centre ceremony.

The event saw Royal British Standard-bearers joined by a bugler, veterans, cadets and Mayor Dave Hodgson - who cut the ribbon to open the town's pop-up Poppy Shop.

The Mayor said: "The Poppy Appeal is very important and I'm always glad to support it here in Bedford borough.

A bugler and Royal British Legion standard-bearers help mark the official opening

"This year of course marks the 100th birthday of the Royal British Legion who have done so much to support our veterans and remember those that gave their lives for our country."