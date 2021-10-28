Watch the official launch of the Poppy Appeal in Bedford
This year marks the 100th year of the Royal British Legion
Bedford' s Poppy Appeal was officially launched today (October 28) in a town centre ceremony.
The event saw Royal British Standard-bearers joined by a bugler, veterans, cadets and Mayor Dave Hodgson - who cut the ribbon to open the town's pop-up Poppy Shop.
The Mayor said: "The Poppy Appeal is very important and I'm always glad to support it here in Bedford borough.
"This year of course marks the 100th birthday of the Royal British Legion who have done so much to support our veterans and remember those that gave their lives for our country."
The Poppy Shop on Harpur Street will be open from 10am to 4pm every day to Saturday, November 13, apart from Sunday, November 7 when it will be open from 1pm to 4pm.