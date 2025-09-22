Watch: Dramatic footage shows recovery truck as it bursts into flames in Bedford
The incident happened around 3.45pm in Old Ford End Road and involved a car recovery vehicle which was engulfed in flames sending plumes of acrid smoke billowing across a nearby playing field where two football matches were in progress.
The driver managed to escape the vehicle which was completely burnt out with a nearby parked car also suffering fire damage.
Beds Fire & Rescue crews were quickly on the scene to cordon off the area and bring the flames under control.
A witness said: “It all happened so quickly, it was awful. There was so much smoke and flames but luckily I think the driver managed to get out and don’t think anyone else was injured.
"It could have been a lot worse.”
A couple who were driving to the nearby Bedford Hockey Centre shared dashcam footage of the fire.
Theresa Holt said: “We were driving to the hockey centre when we saw a trailer type vehicle ahead of us on fire. It looked quite bad and there was thick black smoke everywhere. It was a bit unnerving and we just wanted to get past as quickly as possible, but we could hear sirens and the fire service were soon at the scene.”
A spokesperson for Beds Police said: “We were called just before 4.45pm on Saturday (20 August) to reports of a flatbed truck on fire in Old Ford End Road in Queens Park.
“Officers attended, alongside the Fire Service, who tended to the fire. A second vehicle suffered minimal damage.
“The driver of the truck was spoken to and arranged recovery of the vehicle."