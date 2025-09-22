Watch: Dramatic footage shows recovery truck as it bursts into flames in Bedford

A driver had a lucky escape after his vehicle caught fire in Queens Park, Bedford, on Saturday, sending black plumes of smoke into the air.

The incident happened around 3.45pm in Old Ford End Road and involved a car recovery vehicle which was engulfed in flames sending plumes of acrid smoke billowing across a nearby playing field where two football matches were in progress.

The driver managed to escape the vehicle which was completely burnt out with a nearby parked car also suffering fire damage.

Beds Fire & Rescue crews were quickly on the scene to cordon off the area and bring the flames under control.

The vehicle was completely burned out following a massive fire on Saturday afternoon (September 20)

A witness said: “It all happened so quickly, it was awful. There was so much smoke and flames but luckily I think the driver managed to get out and don’t think anyone else was injured.

"It could have been a lot worse.”

A couple who were driving to the nearby Bedford Hockey Centre shared dashcam footage of the fire.

Theresa Holt said: “We were driving to the hockey centre when we saw a trailer type vehicle ahead of us on fire. It looked quite bad and there was thick black smoke everywhere. It was a bit unnerving and we just wanted to get past as quickly as possible, but we could hear sirens and the fire service were soon at the scene.”

A spokesperson for Beds Police said: “We were called just before 4.45pm on Saturday (20 August) to reports of a flatbed truck on fire in Old Ford End Road in Queens Park.

“Officers attended, alongside the Fire Service, who tended to the fire. A second vehicle suffered minimal damage.

“The driver of the truck was spoken to and arranged recovery of the vehicle."

