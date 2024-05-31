Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They’ve been a huge success in Leicester, Kettering and Coventry – and now Bedford is about to benefit from Bhangra folk dance and fitness classes.

They start on July 1 at Bedford Sixth Form/Trinity Arts & Leisure in Bromham Road.

Spokesperson Aman Kaur explains: “Bhangra is an energetic folk dance and music form that originated in Punjab, India. Today, it has become a global dance, music, and fitness phenomenon.

“We will be offering vibrant and engaging Bhangra fitness classes suitable for all ages and abilities. Our goal is to provide sessions that are both fun and effective for burning calories.

One student describes them as: “Awesome – nothing matches the energy there.

"No matter how stressed out you feel, the Bhangra community will know how to cheer you up.

"Everyone is so friendly and welcoming. And whether you’re a beginner or more advanced, there’s always a place for you.”

Aman adds: “Our classes attract a diverse range of students, and we are committed to building a strong community.

"We take part in monthly charity work and encourage our students to suggest charities that are meaningful to them.”

They have recently raised more than £3,000 for cancer research – with the support of contestants from BBC's The Apprentice – and have several more charity events lined up.

The classes cost £6 a session and there is free on-site parking. Ring 07712 540200 for more information.