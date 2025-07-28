Warning following increase in theft from vehicles close to Bedford town centre

Police are investigating a spate of thefts from vehicles in the Riverfield area of Bedford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers suspect the majority have been committed by the same person but are still trying to identify the culprit.

And they are warning people to be vigilant by making sure vehicles are locked and that valuables are not left in sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Bedford Community Policing team, said: "We are aware of the recent spate of thefts from motor vehicles in the Riverfield area of Bedford.

Police are warning people to be extra vigilant following a spate of thefts from cars in the Riverfield area of Bedford

“It appears that the majority, if not all have been committed by the same person whose identity is still trying to be established and is chancing their arm and trying car door handles, to see if they are unlocked.

“A male was arrested last year for similar offences, and it may be the same person, but cannot be confirmed as the CCTV is not of a quality that allows positive identification of the suspect. However, they know who they are and if they are reading will know I am looking for them."

Officers are also reminding people to lock vehicles and keep valuables out of sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Also, please ensure you do not leave anything in view within the car, such as hoodies and jackets, as this will tempt people to try their luck. This includes small change. You may think it's an insignificant amount, but these crimes are committed by drug users, who are desperate for cash to buy their drugs, no matter how small the amount is.”

If you do have any concerns or issues in your area, call 101 or report online. Call 999 in an emergency or contact Crimestoppers.