Wake Up! The Boo Radleys are coming to Bedford

The Boo Radleys are making a welcome return to Esquires to play an intimate show.

Remember the iconic hit of the 90s Wake Up Boo? Well, this time, they are celebrating the release of their seventh album - Keep On With Falling - which came out last Friday.

Some of you may have caught them when they played Esquires in August 1990 - but for those of you who didn't, mark Thursday, April 21 in your diary.

The Boo Radleys

Famously signed to Creation Records through the 1990s, the band enjoyed a runaway hit with Wake Up Boo! in 1995 which pretty much sound tracked the optimistic springtime of that year.

Their album, Wake Up! went to number one and gave the band their moment in the spotlight.