Volunteers wanted to help clean up Bedford riverside in litter picking event
Volunteers are wanted to join in a litter picking event along Bedford’s riverside.
The Rivercare Clean Up, organised by Bedford Borough Council, is on Saturday, October 7 from 10am to 12pm, and will also include scuba divers in the river and kayakers helping clear the banks. The John Bunyan Boat will provide refreshments.
Tools will be provided but volunteers are advised to wear suitable clothing and sturdy boots. Meet at the back of Borough Hall on Cauldwell Street. Free parking will be available on-site for volunteers.
Jim Weir, portfolio holder for environment, highways and transport, said: "Our riverside is a valuable asset to our community and it's our collective responsibility to ensure it remains clean and vibrant. We are inviting all residents to come together for this event, show their community pride, and make a positive impact on our local environment."
Children will need to be accompanied by a parent or carer. To find out more, email [email protected].