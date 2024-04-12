Volunteers wanted for independent monitoring board at Yarl's Wood Immigration Removal Centre near Bedford

Independent Monitoring Boards are made up of over a thousand unpaid volunteers operating in every prison in England and Wales, and every immigration detention facility across the UK
By Rebecca SheehanContributor
Published 12th Apr 2024, 09:39 BST
IMB members are the eyes and ears of the public, appointed by ministers to perform a vital task: independent monitoring of prisons and immigration detention.

They report on whether the individuals held there are being treated fairly and humanely and whether prisoners are being given the support they need to turn their lives around. This can make a huge difference to the lives of those held within these facilities.

We are currently looking for members to monitor at Yarl's Wood Immigration Removal Centre.

Please visit the IMB website for further information about the role and recruitment campaign: https://www.imb.org.uk/join-now/current-vacancies/ .

Applications to apply close on 29/04/2024.

