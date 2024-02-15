Volunteers plant tiny forest in Flitwick to help people get close to nature

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A tiny forest featuring 600 different tree species has been planted in Flitwick as part of a project to improve access to nature.

The trees have been planted by volunteers and school pupils on a plot measuring the size of a tennis court, at Hinksley Road Recreation Ground.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tiny forests are dense, fast-growing native woodland planted to improve areas of urban tree population. The planting method encourages accelerated forest development without using chemicals or fertilisers with low maintenance requirements.

A similar Tiny Forest planted in Central Beds

Two further tiny forests in Central Bedfordshire are planned with other sites being considered. The council received funding of £160,000 from the Forestry Commission’s Local Authority Treescapes Fund (LATF), to support the tiny forests project.

Councillor Tracey Wye, executive member for sustainability and climate resilience, said: “Tree planting and enhancing biodiversity in communities across Central Bedfordshire is important to the council. In this project we have increased the number of trees in an urban area, enhancing its character and the ability of local people to connect with nature.”

Grace Gale, tiny forest project manager at Earthwatch Europe, added: “Tiny forest provides rich opportunities for connecting young and old alike with the environment and sustainability. It is vital that we give people the knowledge and skills to protect our natural world and inspire them to take positive action. We are delighted to continue to work with schools, community groups and town and parish councils to bring these inspiring spaces to Central Bedfordshire.”