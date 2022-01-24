Volunteers needed as Prebend Centre reopens in Bedford
Help is needed either on the frontline or behind the scenes
With the phased reopening of the SMART Prebend Centre beginning this week, the call is out for volunteers.
The centre will open on Wednesday (January 26) - initially from noon to 2pm - to help people sleeping rough or in supported or temporary housing who may not qualify for statutory help but would benefit from a good lunchtime meal.
And volunteers are needed on the frontline handing out food as well as behind the scenes, including:
Food preparation
Cleaning the serving areas and the kitchen
Receiving and sorting donations
Answering the phone and taking messages
Basic DIY jobs around the building
Moving furniture
Preparing the garden area for the next phase of reopening
If you can commit to at least one shift, 10am-3pm, each week, for a minimum of three months, get in touch.
You can email SMART Prebend Centre at [email protected]