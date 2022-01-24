Volunteers needed as Prebend Centre reopens in Bedford

With the phased reopening of the SMART Prebend Centre beginning this week, the call is out for volunteers.

The centre will open on Wednesday (January 26) - initially from noon to 2pm - to help people sleeping rough or in supported or temporary housing who may not qualify for statutory help but would benefit from a good lunchtime meal.

And volunteers are needed on the frontline handing out food as well as behind the scenes, including:

SMART Prebend Centre

Food preparation

Cleaning the serving areas and the kitchen

Receiving and sorting donations

Answering the phone and taking messages

Basic DIY jobs around the building

Moving furniture

Preparing the garden area for the next phase of reopening

If you can commit to at least one shift, 10am-3pm, each week, for a minimum of three months, get in touch.