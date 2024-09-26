Volunteers continue supporting Bedfordshire communities affected by floods as rain rages on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volunteers, community workers and emergency responders are out in force across Bedfordshire as flooding continues to swamp the county.

Bedfordshire Local Resilience Forum (BLRF) has pulled resources together to support communities affected by flooding and is encouraging residents to be prepared for more heavy rainfall this evening (Thursday).

Local authorities, police, fire and rescue, the Bedfordshire Local Emergency Volunteers Executive Committee (BLEVEC) and the Environment Agency are responding to continuing calls to flood incidents.

Chair of BLRF, Chief Fire Officer Andy Hopkinson assured residents the organisation remained committed to providing support, and minimising risk as the rain rages on.

Volunteers and emergency responders are out in force. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

He said: “Teams are working tirelessly day and night to provide assistance and ensure people are safe and informed. I encourage everyone to stay updated, follow the advice available, and be prepared for potential flooding.

“BLRF would also like to express its sincere gratitude to all the local flood groups and volunteer groups for their invaluable support in sharing information and assisting with on-the-ground activities to mitigate the impact of flooding.”

It is reminding residents to:

Stay out of flood water

Don’t drive through flood water

Only ring 999 if there’s a risk to life

Consider checking on vulnerable people you know including older people and those who may live alone; they may need support with food and medical supplies.

Through all hours, volunteers and dedicated officers from local authorities are going door-to-door to check on residents' welfare, offer support, and provide information to help them stay safe.

Drones provided by BLEVEC have also been out working with the Environment Agency to monitor the extent of flooding any potential high-risk areas.

Waterproof property protection bags, are also being distributed by local authorities.

A Met Office Amber warning for rain was issued, including Bedfordshire, from 6pm today until 6am tomorrow. In these areas 30 to 40mm rain could fall in three hours or less, and perhaps 50 to 60mm or more in around six hours.

Numerous roads and bridges continue to remain closed and efforts to clear the floodwater on the A421 have been ongoing since the weekend.

Visit www.gov.uk/check-long-term-flood-risk to check flood risk information and the CBC website for flooding updates.