VIP volunteers help Tibbs Dementia Foundation Stride Out for Memory event in Bedford

Tibbs Dementia Foundation had two very special volunteers at its Stride Out for Memory event on Saturday.

Joining us at Priory Marina Park were Mohammad Yasin, MP for Bedford & Kempston, who did a brilliant shift as car-park attendant on the promise of being upgraded to marshal next year! And Susan Lousada, Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, who did the klaxon count-down and alongside husband Simon, took part in the walk.

It was a fun-filled event for families living with dementia and friends, from across the county, and it was great to see everyone joining in the limbering-up exercises.

Welcoming people to the event, Mohammed Yasin, who is part of the House of Commons, All-Party Group on Adult Social Care, congratulated Tibbs on all the work it does to support local families living with dementia. He mentioned his recent visit to the award winning Tibbs Allotment. While Lord Lieutenant, Susan Lousada, generously described Tibbs Dementia Foundation, as a jewel in Bedfordshire's crown.

Mohammed Yasin MP (3rd Left) with Tibbs Chairman, Nick Willis and Treasurer, Stephen Long.

With over 250 people, dancing, walking, singing, playing tombola and picnicking, it made for a very lively, sunny Saturday in October.

Tibbs was very grateful to Bedford Hospital Radio team, for four hours of fantastic music and to the Area Community Safety Officer and the Specialist Dementia Adviser from Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Service, who made time to tell families about the Dementia 'Safety First' Home Safety visits they undertake, providing reassurance and helping carers of people living with dementia, recognise and deal with potential hazards in the home. They even joined in the walk.

St. John's Ambulance were also on hand to be sure that no-one overdid it and the amazing team at The Cloverdale Cafe, made sure that refreshments were available throughout.

The first group of Tibbs walkers completed the course in just 35 minutes, 10 minutes quicker than last year. It must have been the late summer sunshine, shimmering on the lake, that spurred them all on.

Susan Lousada, HM Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Sarah Russell Tibbs CEO and Beds Fire and Rescue

If you have a friend or family member that is affected by memory loss or dementia and want to find out more about the activities and support services that Tibbs provides, please email [email protected] or call 01234 210993.