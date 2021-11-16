Vigil in Bedford to raise awareness of midwife crisis
They are calling on the Government to take action
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 11:06 am
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 11:08 am
A vigil in Bedford this weekend aims to raise awareness of the current crisis across the UK in midwifery.
March with Midwives will be hosting the event in Harpur Square on Sunday (November 21) from 2pm.
According to the grassroots movement, midwives in the UK are leaving their profession, maternity units are closing and the safety of birth in the UK is in crisis.