Video shows 'UFO' caught on camera by flight attendant for Wizz Air on flight from Luton to Poland

"I've been a flight attendant for a year and have never seen anything like this”

A flight attendant believes she's caught a 'UFO' on camera – while in the air over Europe.

Denisa Tanase, 36, was working on a flight from Luton to Syzmany in Poland when spotted a stunning view out of the window. She grabbed her phone and took a video – and thought nothing more of it.

But, when she reviewed the footage 20 minutes later, she saw an unidentified object – like none she's ever seen before.

L: The UFO that Denisa spotted in the air on a flight from Luton airport to Port Lotniczy Olsztyn Mazury in Szymany, Poland and R: Denisa Tanase. Pictures: Denisa Tanase / SWNS

Wizz Air worker Denisa, from Corby, Northants., said: "I've been a flight attendant for a year and have never seen anything like this. I couldn't see anything with my bare eyes. But when I checked the video 20 minutes later I spotted it and I spoke to the pilot to ask if they knew anything.

"Everyone was confused – they hadn't seen anything while flying and there had been no turbulence. It was a weird shape, like a circle flashing pink.

"At first we thought maybe it was a reflection of our pink uniform but on the video you can see the motion – you can see it's flying."

Despite being confused by what she caught on film, Denisa was not scared or concerned by the footage. She had always wondered about whether alien life could exist but is now sure that it does.

The mum-of-two said: "I was just happy that I got something on film - I thought how is this possible? I've seen stuff before on the internet and thought hmm this could be photoshop but I had it on video myself. Now I definitely believe more than before.

"My family and friends think it is definitely aliens – my husband said you're my wife, I believe you."