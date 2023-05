Bedford Rock Choir gave shoppers the surprise of their lives with a flash mob at the Harpur Centre on Saturday.

Unsuspecting passers-by were given a rendition of Earth, Wind & Fire’s Boogie Wonderland from all directions before the choir settled down to an hour set.

Bedford Rock Choir – which has been chosen to open the West End Proms at Bedford Park on June 25 – is led by Rob Baker and rehearse every Wednesday night and Thursday morning at King’s House in Bedford.