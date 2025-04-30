VE Day 80: Here are all the roads in Bedford which will be closed for street parties
Streets all over town will be closed over the bank holiday as people mark VE Day 80.
So if you want to get involved – or avoid the areas (spoilsport) – here’s the lowdown:
CLOSED SUNDAY
Stuart Road, Bedford, between 10am and 6pm
CLOSED MONDAY
West End Road, Box End, between 11am and 11pm
St Augustine’s Road Bedford, from noon to 6pm
King Edward Road, Bedford, between 10am and 10pm
Pembroke Street, Bedford, from 10am and 6pm
Palmerston Street, Bedford, between 11.30am and 6pm
Milton Road, Bedford, from 10am until 6pm
Welbeck Gardens, Bedford, between 1pm and 9pm
Waterloo Road, Bedford, from 7am to 10pm
Clarendon Street, Bedford, between 2pm until 9pm
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.