VE Day 80: Here are all the roads in Bedford which will be closed for street parties

Who doesn't love a street party? (Photo by PAUL ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Streets all over town will be closed over the bank holiday as people mark VE Day 80.

So if you want to get involved – or avoid the areas (spoilsport) – here’s the lowdown:

CLOSED SUNDAY

Stuart Road, Bedford, between 10am and 6pm

CLOSED MONDAY

West End Road, Box End, between 11am and 11pm

St Augustine’s Road Bedford, from noon to 6pm

King Edward Road, Bedford, between 10am and 10pm

Pembroke Street, Bedford, from 10am and 6pm

Palmerston Street, Bedford, between 11.30am and 6pm

Milton Road, Bedford, from 10am until 6pm

Welbeck Gardens, Bedford, between 1pm and 9pm

Waterloo Road, Bedford, from 7am to 10pm

Clarendon Street, Bedford, between 2pm until 9pm

