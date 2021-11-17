Unsafe bridge at Kempston Mill now won't reopen until next year

A bridge which was closed after parts of it were found to have rotted now won't reopen until sometime next year.

In June, Bedford Today revealed how the bridge at Kempston Mill was due to reopen in autumn after being made safe

But the privately-owned bridge - which was closed in December - now won't reopen until sometime next year.

Kempston Mill Bridge (Picture courtesy of Bedford Borough Council)

According to Bedford Borough Council, there have been "protracted discussions regarding ownership" which have caused the delay - together with a current shortage of building materials and appropriate specialist contractors.

Popular with dog walkers, ramblers, anglers and cyclists, the bridge is a public right of way but the structure itself is privately owned.