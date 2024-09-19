Murder at the Museum is just one of a variety of activities on offer at The Higgins in Bedford to celebrate the free Fun Palaces event on October 5

If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to harness the power of nature and create stunning cyanotype prints using sunlight, here’s your chance.

Or perhaps you’d like to try your hand at crafting beautiful crepe paper flowers, or cracking a murder mystery?

Then make your way to The Higgins Bedford on Saturday, October 5 when it will transform into a hub of artistic exploration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedford Borough Council is inviting families to a free day of fun activities as part of the nationwide Fun Palaces initiative.

People of all ages can take part in a variety of exciting workshops led by local artists and creators.

There’ll be an opportunity to explore typography and storytelling in The Higgins Bedford galleries. With Edward Bawden’s artwork as inspiration, use colour, line and drawing to find and make stories.

You could also be the first to crack the case of Murder at The Museum, a brand-new murder mystery app by Cardboard Clues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Sarah Gallagher, Portfolio Holder for Customer Experience, Leisure and Culture, said: “This year's Fun Palaces event at The Higgins Bedford promises something for everyone.

"With a mix of bookable and drop-in workshops suitable for ages one to 100, we encourage families to come together, explore their creativity, and discover the joy of art."

Visit www.thehigginsbedford.org.uk for a full list of workshops and to book your spot.

Fun Palaces is an ongoing campaign for community at the heart of culture and culture at the heart of every community.

This project is supported by Arts Council England.