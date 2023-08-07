News you can trust since 1845
University of Bedfordshire host special Clearing edition of podcast for students

The special edition is themed entirely around Clearing
By Natalie Cummings
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:11 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 14:15 BST

This University in Bedfordshire has produced a special edition podcast episode.

Ahead of the upcoming A-Level results day, the University of Bedfordshire has launched a special episode of its Bits of Beds podcast based around the Clearing process.

The episode was hosted by first-year Sport & Exercise Science student Cleo and Class of 2023 graduate, Joe. Students and alumni who have been through the process, including BBC Radio 1 DJ, Melvin Odoom, were involved in the podcast.

The University of Bedfordshire has produced a special edition of its popular podcast, Bits of Beds

Melvin said: “When someone explains Clearing to you it almost feels like a negative but Clearing is just another step forward and an opportunity. My number one piece of advice for anyone thinking about going to university would be to do your research and be open-minded. See what you like, see what you don’t like, see what interests you and what you’re good at, and make a decision then.”

The podcast also featured top tips from academics and staff, with the admissions team explaining the variety of ways they advise and support students.

Pro Vice Chancellor Adrian Dutch also gives insight into the Clearing process from a personal perspective, as he himself went to university via Clearing.

He said: “The Clearing process has greatly improved since my day, but I think there’s the issue that nobody talks about Clearing – there aren’t any role models to de-stigmatise it. Bear in mind it’s not the end of the world, it’s just the beginning of a new chapter so pick up the phone – the people on the other end really want to speak to you and really want to help you.”

