Universal Studios: "Things are looking positive," Bedford MP reveals after meet with Chancellor

Bedford MP Mohammad Yasin with Chancellor Rachel Reeves

As negotiations continue between the Government and Universal for a resort and theme park near Bedford, MP Mohammad Yasin has been assured to stay optimistic.

The Bedford MP had hoped to get an update during Treasury questions in the Commons today (Tuesday) but was unsuccessful.

Undeterred, he was able to grab Chancellor Rachel Reeves for a quick tête-à-tête afterwards and in a post on his Facebook page, said: “While the Chancellor is not able to go into detail as talks are ongoing, things are looking positive.”

And he added: “This project has huge potential to transform the region.”

Last week in the Commons, Tourism Minister Chris Bryant told Mid Beds MP Blake Stephenson: “I cannot enter into the precise details of the negotiations, but they are going well, and I am hopeful that this will be absolutely transformational for the British tourism industry if we manage to pull it off. I am sure that he will urge everybody to co-operate with the Government in that process."

For the uninitiated, Bedford Today revealed at the end of 2023 how the US company was rumoured to be setting its sights on land at Kempston Hardwick – only for Universal Destinations and Experiences to confirm it later that day.