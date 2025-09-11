Universal Studios Bedford water demand poses major challenge — but developers say it can be managed

The proposed Universal Studios theme park in Bedford would add huge pressure to local water supplies, potentially increasing the town’s daily demand by around 50 per cent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But planning documents and company statements argue that the impact can be managed through a combination of new supply connections, rainwater harvesting, recycling, and efficiency measures.

In its first year of operation, the resort is expected to use around 3,865 cubic metres of water a day – enough to supply over 10,000 average UK households, or produce 7.7 million half-litre bottles of water every single day.

At full buildout, the park’s needs would more than triple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Universal Destinations & Experiences (UDX) plans to apply for restricted air space over its proposed theme park near Bedford. (Photo: Universal Studios)

The resort’s planning documents said the water needs are split into two categories:

Potable water (domestic uses): Guest hospitality, refill points, staff facilities, and toilet flushing. Demand is projected at 3.1 ML/d in the opening year, rising to 11.1 ML/d at full buildout. According to planning documents, Anglian Water – which has a statutory obligation to provide this supply – has identified two potential connection points: Bedford’s Manton Lane Reservoir and Ampthill Reservoir

Non-potable water (non-domestic uses): Irrigation, park washdowns, and water features. By law, Anglian Water cannot provide this supply. Instead, the resort plans to meet demand through rainwater harvesting and recycling washdown water, processed on-site at a new treatment facility

The site lies within the Ruthamford South water resource zone, part of Anglian Water’s supply network.

The Environment Agency has classified the zone as seriously water-stressed, and planning documents show a baseline supply deficit growing from 11.8 million litres per day in 2025 to 77.7 MLD by 2050, driven by climate change and population growth.

Universal Studios' theme park in Orlando, Florida.

Universal’s scheme would add further pressure, though developers argue their conservation measures, including water-efficient fixtures, closed-loop systems for attractions, and a drought plan for non-domestic use, will limit environmental impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) asked Universal Destinations & Resorts (UDX) what commitments it will make to Bedford Borough on water, transport, and housing, and how it would balance visitor needs with residents’ quality of life, a spokesperson said: “UDX is excited about our transformative development and is working closely with numerous stakeholders to ensure that our efforts are complementary to and supportive of the long-term vision and vitality of this region.

“We are excited about the opportunities our planned project presents, which will have a positive impact on Bedford and the UK economy, generating nearly £50 billion of economic benefit and creating 28,000 jobs.”

Anglian Water was asked what specific upgrades are required to supply Universal Studios, and what guarantees it can give residents that local households won’t face shortages or higher bills.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “The proposed Universal Studios park in Bedford is a fantastic opportunity for our region and one we are committed to enabling – that said, the scale of new infrastructure and broken regulatory model that does not enable us to get funding for future growth like this means that we need change from Government and regulators to enable us to deliver that investment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ofwat, the water regulator, confirmed that Anglian Water’s £11bn investment programme approved last year did not include infrastructure for the Bedford resort because it was not part of the company’s PR24 business plan.”

Ofwat was asked if it agrees that changes to the regulatory are needed, its spokesperson said: “We have offered to scrutinise Anglian Water’s proposed costs of the new infrastructure, but so far have not received any detailed proposals from the company.”

Bedford Borough Council was asked if it had sought any assurances from Anglian Water about water capacity and how will it protect residents from rental inflation and Airbnb pressures, and if it believes government planning rules give it enough power to secure commitments from the project.

A borough council spokesperson said: “HM Government are the decision-maker on the planning application, and they have a duty to seek the views of Anglian Water on the impact of the proposed entertainment resort complex in order that they can factor this into their decision on the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand that discussions have taken place between the applicant and Anglian Water regarding capacity.

“Bedford Borough Council has established a Working Group to monitor and manage local impacts on housing supply; this will include Airbnbs.”

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government is currently reviewing Universal’s application (SDO) following the public consultation, which ended on August 31.