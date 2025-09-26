Universal Studios Bedford: Theme park plan sparks housing fears as investors begin to buy up properties

The planned Universal Studios theme park could worsen housing pressures in Bedford, with fears more homes will be turned into holiday lets and Airbnb-style rentals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns were raised during Bedford Borough Council's Housing Committee ( September 24), that properties in developments such as Wixams are already being bought by investors.

Neil Polden, team leader housing regulatory compliance, compared the risk to areas around Disney World in Florida: “Does anybody live in a house near Disney World, ” he said.

“Probably not as they’re just holiday homes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors are concerned that homes near the planned site are already being snapped up by investors

He added that the council is monitoring the issue and could consider restrictions, but stressed that enforcement must be evidence-based.

The Committee heard that Universal has indicated it does not plan to provide temporary housing for construction workers, though councillors noted the position was not definitive. Some warned that could add further pressure on the local rental market during the build phase.

The discussion came as the council reported 849 homes standing empty for more than 12 months across the borough. According to the latest Empty Homes Programme update, long-term vacancies include dozens of retirement flats and five empty homes at Wixams Retirement Village.

While the total number of empties has fallen slightly since last year, the number of homes vacant for between two and five years has more than doubled since 2014. Council officers said probate delays, unsold retirement properties and post-pandemic housing market conditions are among the main causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has introduced council tax premiums of up to 400% on properties empty for more than a decade to encourage owners to bring them back into use. It also has powers to pursue compulsory purchase orders, though most owners take action before that step is reached.

Councillors are expected to revisit the issue of Universal’s impact on housing later this year. The borough will also take part in Empty Homes Week in spring 2026 to highlight empty properties as a wasted resource.

Universal Studios was approached for a comment, but did not respond at the time of publication.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.