Universal Studios Bedford: Stewartby residents voice concerns over traffic and parking​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Stewartby residents say they are being sidelined in one of the UK’s most ambitious development projects – the proposed Universal Studios theme park.

At an extraordinary meeting of the local parish council on Thursday (July 24), residents expressed deep frustration over what they described as a lack of communication, vague planning documents, and a sense that the project is being railroaded through without meaningful consultation.

The plan, submitted under a Special Development Order (SDO), is being handled directly by central government, bypassing the local council.

Parish councillor chair Lee Melville, described the SDO as “not a standard planning application” and acknowledged that the documents are difficult for residents to access and interpret.

But he added the level of detail available was limited as this is an outline application.

A recurring concern throughout the meeting was traffic – both during the construction phase and once the resort opens.

“Forty-four per cent more traffic through the village during construction,” said one resident. “We’re never going to get out of here. It just won’t work for local people.”

Parking was another major flashpoint, with fears that estates like Hanson’s Reach could be overrun by visitors seeking free spaces.

Residents living near the proposed site said they face years of disruption and a permanent change to their quality of life.

“How do we protect the village and our properties,” asked one woman.

She added that local roads could be swamped with short-term lets.

Throughout the evening, the parish council stressed that they are also residents and share many of the same concerns, but that their powers are limited.

Parish councillor Melville said: “After this meeting, we will put together our consultation response and represent you as the village.

“We hear your concerns, and as with any major application of this nature, there are good points and bad points.

“There are winners and losers.

“And we have to review and look over the whole thing to see what’s best for the majority – and that’s what we’re doing today.

“We are hearing your voice.”

The public consultation is open until midday on August 31, 2025, and residents were encouraged to review the outline plans on the government website and submit their comments.

The Environmental Statement, along with the other documents, plans, and drawings that accompany Universal Destinations & Experiences’ planning application, can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/request-for-planning-permission-entertainment-resort-complex-bedford

“Every single person in this room has the right to object,” said parish councillor Melville.

For any enquiries about the consultation, residents can contact [email protected].

Universal Studios, who were not present at the meeting, are not allowed to comment during the consultation period, Cllr Melville told the meeting.