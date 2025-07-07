Universal Studios Bedford: Plan in the works to apply for restricted airspace to stop drones over Bedford resort
The company’s planning application says the move is part of its safety and security strategy and also reflects its intention to run in-house drone shows as part of the entertainment offering.
These drone displays are expected to be a regular feature of the theme park and would take place within airspace directly above UDX-owned land.
UDX was asked when it would look to start the ban, but it did not respond at the time of publication.
Airspace restrictions for drones in the UK can be either temporary or permanent, and the process for obtaining them depends on the nature and justification of the request.
All restrictions must be considered necessary in the public interest to be approved.
Applicants for permanent restrictions, must follow the UK Civil Aviation Authority’s formal airspace change process.
This includes a structured series of steps involving stakeholder engagement, environmental assessments, and regulatory review.
Temporary restrictions may be issued under specific circumstances, but if a request does not meet the legal threshold for a formal restriction, authorities may instead issue a non-binding advisory notice to airspace users.
However, compliance with such advisories is voluntary and depends on the local airspace environment.
The Environmental Statement, and the other documents, plans, and drawings that accompanies Universal Destinations & Experiences’ planning application can be found online.
For enquiries about the consultation email [email protected]
