Universal Studios Bedford: Here’s what plan states for traffic in Stewartby and Kempston Hardwick

Residents in Stewartby and Kempston Hardwick have raised concerns over the impact of traffic which will be generated by the Universal Theme Park project.

Concerns, both during its construction and once it becomes operational, were shared during Stewartby and Kempston HardwicK Parish Council’s EGM on Thursday (July 24).

The project’s planning application provides details on how traffic assessments and proposed mitigation measures.

Here’s what the application states about local traffic in Stewartby and Kempston Hardwick:

1. Public and Stakeholder Engagement:

During public engagement, 1,295 questions or mentions specifically concerned the local transport network – 1

– 1 Public feedback indicated that improving the local road network was the most important infrastructure upgrade (81 per cent of those surveyed), with improvements to the local rail network ranking second – 2

(81 per cent of those surveyed), with improvements to the local rail network ranking second – 2 Concerns were raised about traffic disruption and noise during construction , specifically mentioning issues on the A421, M1, and the need to utilise the rail network for deliveries – 1

, specifically mentioning issues on the A421, M1, and the need to utilise the rail network for deliveries – 1 Specific points were raised about Broadmead Road and its width, and the potential for increased traffic. Stewartby Parish Council raised concerns about the future operation of the Broadmead Road junction – 1 and 3

2. Construction Phase Traffic Impacts and Mitigation:

Traffic Routing: In the early stages of construction, the main access point for Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) and Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) will be via Broadmead Road (for the Entertainment Resort Complex, ERC) and from the B530 Ampthill Road (for Wixams Rail Station). Some local construction team member vehicles will also access from Ampthill Road and Manor Road. The overall strategy is for HGVs/LGVs to remain on the Strategic Road Network (SRN) (M1/A1/A421) for as long as possible , avoiding local roads in Wixams, Stewartby, or Marston Moretaine – 4, 3 and 5

In the early stages of construction, the main access point for Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) and Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) will be via (for the Entertainment Resort Complex, ERC) and from the (for Wixams Rail Station). Some local construction team member vehicles will also access from Ampthill Road and Manor Road. The overall strategy is for HGVs/LGVs to , avoiding local roads in Wixams, Stewartby, or Marston Moretaine – 4, 3 and 5 Peak Traffic: A relatively sharp peak in construction traffic is anticipated around late 2029/early 2030 , lasting approximately seven months, with average construction traffic being 35% of this peak – 3

A , lasting approximately seven months, with average construction traffic being 35% of this peak – 3 Junction Improvements: The junction of Broadmead Road and Woburn Road/Bedford Road will be signalised to accommodate and manage the forecast movement of construction vehicles. This signalisation will remain permanent into the operational phase to address local concerns – 3

The junction of to accommodate and manage the forecast movement of construction vehicles. This signalisation will remain permanent into the operational phase to address local concerns – 3 Manor Road: Manor Road is assumed to be closed to through traffic during the Peak Construction Year for assessment purposes, coinciding with Network Rail’s potential works to construct a new bridge over the Marston Vale Railway Line (MVL). This closure is not directly related to the Proposed Development . However, Universal Destinations & Experiences (UDX) is permitted to use Manor Road (east) for early enabling works, provided traffic does not exceed Peak Construction Year levels – 5, 3 and 6

Manor Road is assumed to be for assessment purposes, coinciding with Network Rail’s potential works to construct a new bridge over the Marston Vale Railway Line (MVL). This closure is . However, Universal Destinations & Experiences (UDX) is permitted to use Manor Road (east) for early enabling works, provided traffic does not exceed Peak Construction Year levels – 5, 3 and 6 Overall Journey Times: The assessment concludes that construction traffic is “predicted, overall, not to materially affect journey times on most key routes” through the modelled network, though some temporary localised delays may occur on certain A421 interchanges and the A421 Black Cat to Stewartby route during peak construction – 3

The assessment concludes that construction traffic is through the modelled network, though some temporary localised delays may occur on certain A421 interchanges and the A421 Black Cat to Stewartby route during peak construction – 3 Non-Motorised Users (NMUs) – Wootton and Woburn Road: Despite low existing use, significant temporary adverse effects are anticipated for NMU amenity and fear/intimidation on Link 31 (Wootton – Woburn Road) and Link 35 (Woburn Road) . This is due to a predicted increase in Heavy Goods Vehicles (HDVs) of over 100% during the peak construction period. Mitigation includes monitoring and suggesting alternative routes for pedestrians and cyclists – 6

Despite low existing use, are anticipated for NMU amenity and fear/intimidation on and . This is due to a during the peak construction period. Mitigation includes monitoring and suggesting alternative routes for pedestrians and cyclists – 6 Noise and Vibration: A Moderate Adverse (Significant) noise impact is predicted at Broadmead Farm (NSR06) due to increased construction road traffic – 7

is predicted at due to increased construction road traffic – 7

Residential properties on Manor Road (NSR09-10) are predicted to experience Moderate Beneficial (Significant) noise impacts if Manor Road is closed, due to reduced traffic -7

if Manor Road is closed, due to reduced traffic -7

Moderate Adverse (Significant) vibration impacts are predicted at CP Farm Cottage, Broadmead Farm, residential properties along Ampthill Road, and residential properties on Manor Road during construction. The Kempston Hardwick moated site is also expected to experience moderate adverse vibration impacts – 8 and 2

3. Operational Phase Traffic Impacts and Mitigation:

Overall Road Network Performance: The Transport Assessment concludes that, with the proposed transport infrastructure, the Proposed Development “would not have a significant impact on the operation of the road network” in the Primary Opening Year or Future Year scenarios. While slight decreases in average speeds and slight increases in average delays are predicted, these changes are “not material” . The demand from the project is largely complementary to the existing peak use of the road network, as visitor peaks are generally outside traditional commuter peaks, leading to efficient use of infrastructure – 3

The Transport Assessment concludes that, with the proposed transport infrastructure, the Proposed Development in the Primary Opening Year or Future Year scenarios. While slight decreases in average speeds and slight increases in average delays are predicted, these changes are . The demand from the project is largely of the road network, as visitor peaks are generally outside traditional commuter peaks, leading to efficient use of infrastructure – 3 New Road Infrastructure: A new A421 junction will provide direct access to the site – 3

will provide direct access to the site – 3

Manor Road will be realigned and upgraded to a dual carriageway between Ampthill Road and the MVL, including new signalised crossing points and junctions, which is expected to have a beneficial impact on this section for both vehicles and NMUs – 3

between Ampthill Road and the MVL, including new signalised crossing points and junctions, which is expected to have a on this section for both vehicles and NMUs – 3

New internal roads, “Public Road A” and “Public Road B”, will connect the A421 access to Manor Road and Ampthill Road, providing internal circulation – 8

The applicant acknowledges concerns raised by the local community and states that significant infrastructure investment, along with traffic and noise management plans, has been incorporated to address the development’s anticipated impact.

According to the submitted assessment, some temporary adverse effects, particularly related to heavy goods vehicle movements and impacts on pedestrians and cyclists, are expected during peak construction.

However, the long-term operational impacts on local traffic and journey times are described as “not material,” based on projections that new infrastructure and complementary traffic patterns will help manage demand.