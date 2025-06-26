Universal Studios Bedford: First plans for theme park submitted to government
The conglomerate submitted its application for a Special Development Order (SDO) to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) asking for planning permission for “an entertainment resort complex featuring a world-class theme park with several themed lands, visitor accommodation, as well as a range of retail, dining and entertainment uses”.
Universal claims the “development will have a transformative impact on Bedford and the UK economy; it will generate nearly £50 billion of economic benefit and create 28,000 jobs”.
And the company doubled down on its promise to hire “approximately 80% of employees” from Bedford, Central Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes.
Universal confirmed in April that it had earmarked the former brickworks in Kempston Hardwick for its first ever resort in the UK.
The community was behind the plans, with 92 per cent of residents expressing their support for the project.
