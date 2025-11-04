Universal Studios Bedford: 30,000 people have registered their interest to work - and the majority are from Bedford

By Clare Turner
Published 4th Nov 2025, 16:48 GMT
Universal Studios UK: Prime Minister, Chancellor of the Exchequer and Universal execs visit Bedford to announce new theme park
Nearly 30,000 people and over 2,000 businesses have registered their interest in working at the new Universal theme park and resort in Bedford.

And, encouragingly, almost 80% of those applications are from Bedford and the wider Bedfordshire area.

That’s according to Bedford & Kempston MP, Mohammad Yasin, who met up with the Universal team in the UK today (Tuesday).

Mohammad Yasin, MP for Bedford and Kempston, met with the Universal team currently in the UK
Mohammad Yasin, MP for Bedford and Kempston, met with the Universal team currently in the UK

He said, in a post on social media, that the company is working through the final details needed to secure planning approval.

“I'm told there are just a few final clarifications to address before reaching the next major milestone – being granted the Special Development Order, which they say remains on track for early December.”

And he added: “Once planning permission is granted, things are expected to move quickly. Initial work will hopefully begin in the new year on habitat relocation, detailed archaeological protection surveys, and the construction of slip roads to allow access for construction vehicles.

“I’ve also heard encouraging reports about the Highways Agency’s progress on junction upgrades along the A421 trunk road and improvements being coordinated with Network Rail to serve the new Wixams station.”

It’s hoped the park and resort at Kempston Hardwick will create up to 10,000 jobs and generate nearly £50 billion for the United Kingdom.

