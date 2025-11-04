Universal Studios Bedford: 30,000 people have registered their interest to work - and the majority are from Bedford
And, encouragingly, almost 80% of those applications are from Bedford and the wider Bedfordshire area.
That’s according to Bedford & Kempston MP, Mohammad Yasin, who met up with the Universal team in the UK today (Tuesday).
He said, in a post on social media, that the company is working through the final details needed to secure planning approval.
“I'm told there are just a few final clarifications to address before reaching the next major milestone – being granted the Special Development Order, which they say remains on track for early December.”
And he added: “Once planning permission is granted, things are expected to move quickly. Initial work will hopefully begin in the new year on habitat relocation, detailed archaeological protection surveys, and the construction of slip roads to allow access for construction vehicles.
“I’ve also heard encouraging reports about the Highways Agency’s progress on junction upgrades along the A421 trunk road and improvements being coordinated with Network Rail to serve the new Wixams station.”
It’s hoped the park and resort at Kempston Hardwick will create up to 10,000 jobs and generate nearly £50 billion for the United Kingdom.