Universal Studios Bedford: 30,000 people have registered their interest to work - and the majority are from Bedford

Nearly 30,000 people and over 2,000 businesses have registered their interest in working at the new Universal theme park and resort in Bedford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, encouragingly, almost 80% of those applications are from Bedford and the wider Bedfordshire area.

That’s according to Bedford & Kempston MP, Mohammad Yasin, who met up with the Universal team in the UK today (Tuesday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mohammad Yasin, MP for Bedford and Kempston, met with the Universal team currently in the UK

He said, in a post on social media, that the company is working through the final details needed to secure planning approval.

“I'm told there are just a few final clarifications to address before reaching the next major milestone – being granted the Special Development Order, which they say remains on track for early December.”

And he added: “Once planning permission is granted, things are expected to move quickly. Initial work will hopefully begin in the new year on habitat relocation, detailed archaeological protection surveys, and the construction of slip roads to allow access for construction vehicles.

“I’ve also heard encouraging reports about the Highways Agency’s progress on junction upgrades along the A421 trunk road and improvements being coordinated with Network Rail to serve the new Wixams station.”

It’s hoped the park and resort at Kempston Hardwick will create up to 10,000 jobs and generate nearly £50 billion for the United Kingdom.