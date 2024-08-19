Universal ‘in talks with ministers about tax incentives’ over Bedford resort

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rumour has it the bosses at Universal are in talks with British officials about tax and other infrastructure incentives before it proceeds with its Bedford plans.

In an article in the Financial Times at the weekend, it was mooted Universal’s decision whether to proceed with the theme park and resort in Bedford, would in part depend on talks with government officials over incentives.

The newspaper cited people close to the project and revealed Universal Destinations and Experiences could explore other sites in Europe or elsewhere if the talks fall through.

Bedford Today has already approached Universal for comment.

Universal Resort & Theme Park (Picture: Pixabay)

Last month, Bedford MP Mohammad Yasin revealed how Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy was working closely with Universal to get the project off the ground.

Earlier today, Mr Yasin said: “We have known for some time that in order for this exciting project to proceed a Government support package will be needed.

"Whilst the details remain confidential, it is understandable that when it comes to needed major infrastructure improvements Government support is important.

"I will continue to use my regular discussions with Universal and conversations with ministers to help address outstanding issues. Ultimately we know the economic benefit the Universal project would bring and I will continue to play my part in pushing for the best deal for Bedford and Kempston."

For the uninitiated, Bedford Today revealed at the end of last year how the US company was rumoured to be setting its sights on land at Kempston Hardwick – only for Universal Destinations and Experiences to confirm it later that day.

The new theme park – if it gets off the ground – is not be confused with Home of Production’s plans for a new film and TV studio in Stewartby.