Unison calls for Bedford ambulance control centre to be saved in petition

Unison is appealing to the public to sign its petition to save Bedford control centre from closure.

Station rep Glenn Carrington wrote to Bedford Today in the hope of getting Bedford people galvanised.

He said: “When you call 999 for an ambulance, your call is routed to the closest Ambulance Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) with an available call handler. In Bedfordshire and surrounding areas that call will be routed to Bedford EOC in Hammond Road.

Bedford's Emergency Operations Centre

“These call takers are local to you. We know your town. We know where to find you when you need help. We keep your loved one talking when they’re on the brink of suicide. We tell you what to do when your loved one isn’t breathing. We deliver your babies when they’re coming faster than the ambulance can."

He went on to say: “East of England Ambulance Service wants to make all of us redundant and have your emergency call routed to an office in Essex or Norwich. Why? Because the service has outgrown the building it’s called home for the last 50 years, and apparently there is no room in the budget for a new one in Bedford.”

Last month, the chair of the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) defended the closure plans, insisting it would not affect emergency services in the area and would allow the trust to invest more in frontline care.

Mrunal Sisodia told Bedford council’s health overview and scrutiny committee doing nothing was “not an option,” citing outdated infrastructure, rising call volumes, and inefficiencies in running three separate operational control centres in Bedford, Chelmsford, and Norwich.

And said a full refurbishment of the Bedford site would cost between £3.5million and £4million.

