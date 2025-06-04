Unison: "Ambulance bosses must drop plans to shut Bedford 999 call centre"

East of England Ambulance Service bosses must drop plans to close Bedford’s emergency call centre, Unison has said.

Staff have been told the emergency operations centre in Hammond Road is to close within two years, just months after being assured the site would remain open.

Chelmsford’s emergency call centre is also set to shut, with a new site opening somewhere in Essex. This would leave only the Norwich emergency call centre in its current state.

According to the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (EEAST), the decision offers the most strategically aligned, resilient, and future-proofed solution, with long-term benefits across performance, workforce sustainability, and operational efficiency.

Bedford's Emergency Operations Centre

Last month, a spokesperson said: “This is the best option for our future resilience and for the service for our patients.”

A survey of all ambulance trust staff by Unison found overwhelming support for a three emergency operations centre model. More than three-quarters (77%) of staff based at the Bedford centre said they would consider leaving the trust if they were moved to another location.

Glenn Carrington, Unison East of England Ambulance Service branch chair, said: “Staff have been left shocked by this latest announcement. Just a couple of months after being told their jobs were safe with promises of being consulted about the future, they’re again being threatened with the chop.

“The trust is recklessly prepared to throw away more than 1,000 years of experience and dedication in Bedford. Staff simply won’t be able to move to Norwich or a new site in Essex. And who knows how many staff in Chelmsford will decide the move’s not worth it?

“It was clear when the ambulance service first floated closing the Bedford emergency centre that residents value the specific local knowledge staff have. This decision will mean a worse service for the public.

“Staff are furious at this announcement and will be meeting soon to decide what steps they can take to try to reverse this decision.”

The Bedford location currently deals with calls from Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and parts of Essex and Suffolk. The centre on the Elm Farm Industrial Estate also has call-handlers for the 111 service and the patient transport service for the area.

