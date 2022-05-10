Union welcomes Morrisons' rescue of McColl’s - which has three Bedford stores

Retail trade union Usdaw has welcomed the intervention of supermarket giant Morrisons in rescuing McColl’s, potentially saving 1,100 stores and 16,000 jobs.

Usdaw is now seeking assurances for the future for staff along with trade union recognition to give them a voice in the business.

McColl's in the Springfield Centre, Kempston

Joanne McGuinness, Usdaw national officer, said: “It is great news that Morrisons has been successful in their bid to buy McColl’s out of administration and it will be a huge relief for the staff. We are now seeking urgent discussions with Morrisons to help secure the future for the staff.

“McColl’s was a non-unionised business, which meant their staff had no real voice in the future of the business.