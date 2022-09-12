Under 8,000 Bedford households have now received their council tax rebate

Just under 8,000 households in the borough have now received their £150 council tax rebate.

The council says it’s also invited over 1,500 more to submit a claim.

Earlier this year, the Government announced that every household in council tax bands A to D would receive a £150 rebate, as part of a wider package of support to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

A council tax bill

These payments started landing in people's bank accounts in April – and generally happened automatically for those who pay their council tax bills by direct debit.

But it could take longer to reach council taxpayers without direct debit arrangements, as local authorities need to attempt to contact them about the rebate scheme and carry out checks, the Local Government Association said earlier this year.

The Government has also pledged £144 million in ‘discretionary funds’ to help those not covered by the main rebate scheme, or to provide further support to those who are – such as those who have council tax reductions due to a disability but do not live in a band A to D property.

Cllr Michael Headley – portfolio holder for finance at Bedford Borough Council – said: “We have paid the £150 energy rebate to 88% of eligible households in council tax bands A to D.

"For eligible households that are yet to claim their rebate, we will be crediting their council tax accounts before the end of September 2022 to ensure they do not miss this financial support at a crucial time.

Cllr Headley added: “We’ve started paying out the discretionary funding we’ve received.

“This includes those in council tax bands E-H who are in receipt of a council tax reduction – some households in bands A-D that have already received a rebate but require additional support and households that did not receive the original funding due to their move in date being after we made the initial payments.