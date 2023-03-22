Ultimate Fighting Champion Modestas Bukauskas to open new mixed martial arts gym in Bedford

A new mixed martial arts gym is opening on Sunday (March 26) and celebrity UFC fighter Modestas Bukauskas will be there.
The gym is based at Samson’s Academy on Shuttleworth Road – a non-profit charity which supports men’s mental health and women’s refuges.
The MMAX gym was established in 2009 by coach and professional fighter Denniston Sutherland – and he too will be at the opening.
The discipline includes boxing, kickboxing, wrestling and grappling and can help with self defence, especially for women.