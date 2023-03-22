Ultimate Fighting Champion Modestas Bukauskas to open new mixed martial arts gym in Bedford

It opens at the weekend

A new mixed martial arts gym is opening on Sunday (March 26) and celebrity UFC fighter Modestas Bukauskas will be there.

The gym is based at Samson’s Academy on Shuttleworth Road – a non-profit charity which supports men’s mental health and women’s refuges.

The MMAX gym was established in 2009 by coach and professional fighter Denniston Sutherland – and he too will be at the opening.

Modestas Bukauskas will be at the gym on Sunday (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)