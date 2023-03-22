News you can trust since 1845
Ultimate Fighting Champion Modestas Bukauskas to open new mixed martial arts gym in Bedford

It opens at the weekend

By Clare Turner
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:51 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 16:51 GMT

A new mixed martial arts gym is opening on Sunday (March 26) and celebrity UFC fighter Modestas Bukauskas will be there.

The gym is based at Samson’s Academy on Shuttleworth Road – a non-profit charity which supports men’s mental health and women’s refuges.

The MMAX gym was established in 2009 by coach and professional fighter Denniston Sutherland – and he too will be at the opening.

Modestas Bukauskas will be at the gym on Sunday (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
The discipline includes boxing, kickboxing, wrestling and grappling and can help with self defence, especially for women.

