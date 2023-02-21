Ukraine one year on: Bedford people invited to candle-lit vigil
There are three events in the town
By Clare Turner
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 12:36pm
As Friday (February 24) marks a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, they will be events across the town that day to give people a chance to reflect and pay their respects.
>Friday, Harpur Square – candle-lit vigil at 6pm
>Friday, St James' Church, Biddenham – light a candle and pray at 7pm
>Saturday, The Church of the Transfiguration, Kempston – a mass at 4pm; ecumenical prayer at 5pm; and a concert at 5.30pm