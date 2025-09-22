UB40 ft Ali Campbell announced as first headliner for Bedford Summer Sessions 2026

UK reggae icons UB40 featuring Ali Campbell will return to Bedford Park as the first big headline act for TK Maxx presents Bedford Summer Sessions 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been over a decade since UB40 ft Ali Campbell last played in Bedford, and their return is set to be one of the standout moments of the summer. From the minute they hit the stage, expect an electric atmosphere - packed with the classic reggae-pop grooves that have made them one of the most celebrated British bands of all time.

Ali Campbell, founder of UB40 and the authentic voice behind the band’s biggest hits, said: “When I first founded UB40 back in 1978, I put everything I had into it – including the compensation money I’d received from a criminal injury claim. None of us could have imagined we’d go on to sell over 100 million records and take reggae from Birmingham to the world. It’s been an incredible journey, and coming back to play TK Maxx presents Bedford Summer Sessions in such beautiful surroundings is the perfect way to celebrate with our fans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UB40 was originally formed by a group of friends from diverse ethnic backgrounds. From the beginning, the band became known for

UB40 ft Ali Campbell has been announced the first big headline act for TK Maxx presents Bedford Summer Sessions 2026

its socially aware lyrics and laid-back reggae rhythms. With Campbell’s unmistakable voice leading the way, UB40 blended reggae, dub, and pop into a sound that helped bring the genre into the mainstream.

They achieved international fame in the 1980s with a string of hit singles. Their reggae covers of older pop and soul songs, including Neil Diamond’s “Red Red Wine” (a global chart-topper in both the UK and US), “I Got You Babe” (featuring Chrissie Hynde), and “(I Can’t Help) Falling in Love with You”, became worldwide anthems. Original albums like Signing Off (1980) and Labour of Love (1983) cemented the band’s reputation, tackling themes of unemployment, political struggle, and racial unity.

In 2008, Ali Campbell departed from UB40 due to severe financial mismanagement within the band’s management. Soon after, he released the albums Running Free (2007) and Flying High (2009), which showcased his unmistakable vocals and love of reggae.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keyboardist Mickey Virtue joined him and later, in 2013, vocalist Astro reunited with Ali to complete a powerful new line-up. Together, they formed UB40 ft Ali, Astro &; Mickey carrying forward the original spirit of the group with Campbell’s authentic voice at its core.

Until his passing in 2021, Astro was a key part of this line-up, and Campbell continues to honour that legacy in every performance. Fans at Bedford can expect a vibrant set that celebrates this journey – from classics like “Cherry Oh Baby”, Please Don’t Make Me Cry”, and “Kingston Town”.

Now, UB40 ft Ali Campbell continues to go from strength to strength, performing sold out shows on world tours and delighting fans old and new with their timeless reggae sound.

Support for the shows will come from fellow Brummie and British reggae lovers’ rock, and ragga singer, songwriter, and producer Bitty McLean. Known for his UK Top 10 hits in the mid-1990s, such as “It Keeps Rainin’ (Tears from My Eyes)”, Bitty began his career singing on his father’s sound system before releasing several albums and touring internationally, collaborating with reggae legends including Sly and Robbie.

Reggae Roast Featuring MC Horseman will also be supporting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reggae Roast are the UK’s No. 1 Reggae, Dancehall & Jungle Soundsystem crew with the legendary Horseman as one of the main MCs in the crew. With over 40 years skin in the game, Horseman is a true veteran of the UK Reggae scene, with a long and prolific career working with the likes of Mad Professor, Adrian Sherwood, Scientist, Jah Shaka, and Prince Fatty.

Tickets for the open-air concert on Friday, July 3, go on general sale on Friday (September 26) at 10am but fans can access presale tickets 24 hours earlier by signing up to the Cuffe &Taylor presale at CuffeandTaylor.com

Tickets are available here.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.