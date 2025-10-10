Two teenagers jailed for ‘cowardly murder’ after fatal Bedford bus station stabbing

Two teenagers who attacked a “talented, fun-loving young man with the brightest future ahead of him” outside a busy bus station have been jailed for their roles in his death.

Bennett Ndenkeh was today (October 10) sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 22 years for the murder of 17-year-old Thomas Taylor, who was fatally stabbed during a violent altercation in Bedford on January 8.

Ndenkeh, aged 19, of Midland Road, Bedford, was armed with a knife when he joined a group of teenagers in a targeted assault on Thomas and two others in Greenhill Street, using the weapon to stab Thomas multiple times.

Riaz Miah, aged 18, of Foster Hill Road, Bedford, was also involved in the attack. He was found not guilty of murder but convicted of manslaughter at trial and was sentenced today to eight years behind bars.

Thomas Taylor: Pic provided by Taylor family via Beds Police

During the trial, jurors heard that Miah had been assaulted by an associate of Thomas a few days before the stabbing. On the day of the incident, the pair exchanged messages in which Thomas warned Miah not to retaliate, before they agreed to meet in the town centre where the fatal confrontation took place.

When sentencing, The Honourable Mr Justice Martin Spencer described Miah as the "orchestrator" of the altercation and Ndenkeh as the "principal player", calling it "an act of cowardly murder".

In statements prepared by Thomas’s family members, they paid tribute to his character and expressed the impact his loss has had.

They said Thomas was “so much more than the tragedy that took him” and described him as “kind, funny, loyal and full of potential”.

Riaz Miah and Bennett Ndenkeh

His maternal family said: “He should have been turning 18 this week, celebrating new beginnings, planning his future and making more memories with the people who loved him most.

“We will honour Thomas by keeping his name alive – through the stories we tell, the kindness we show and the work we do to make sure no other family has to endure the pain that we have.”

His paternal family said: “We’d like to pay tribute to our little Tom, regardless of the outcome from the sentencing our loss cannot and will never be healed.

“He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, often winding them up to raise a laugh. Tom’s friends still stop by to visit his grandparents which is a testament of how much of an impact he made on them.”

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Stott, who led the investigation for the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Thomas’s family as they continue to navigate a loss that no family should ever have to face.

“This was not a random act of violence, but a vicious attack in which a young man’s life was needlessly taken. Two others have now lost their freedom and changed the course of their own lives, while those closest to all involved are left to come to terms with the impact.

“An important lesson this case highlights is you do not have to be the one who wields the knife to be held accountable - those who encourage or enable the violence to happen still play a part in the outcome.

“We will always do everything we can to secure justice for victims and their loved ones, but even more crucially, we will continue working to prevent these tragedies from happening in the first place - urging young people to think twice, think life and Just Drop It.”

Lisa Kiff, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “This tragic case is a devastating reminder of the consequences when young people choose to carry knives. One violent moment ended Thomas’s life and changed the lives of many others.

“CCTV footage and phone messages provided us with the evidence we needed to build a strong case to secure convictions for these two defendants.

“Our thoughts remain with Thomas’s family and friends as they continue to navigate life without him.”