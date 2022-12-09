A three-month full Closure Order has been issued in respect of a property in Hartington Street, Bedford.

It follows the execution of a S.23 Misuse of Drugs warrant at the house yesterday, where two people were arrested for drugs offences.

Advertisement

A spokesman for Beds Police said: “Our Bedfordshire Community Police team secured a three-month Closure Order on a property in Hartington Street, Bedford, on December 8.

A Closure Order was secured by the Beds Police Community Support Team

"The closure order came following reports of drug use, and a warrant was carried out on December 7.

“Two people were arrested for drug offences but were later released on bail.”

Advertisement

A spokesman for Bedford Community Policing Team, said: “This kind of enforcement is made possible by local communities talking to us about the issues they are facing so please continue to report to us any problems in your area.”