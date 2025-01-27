Two flood warnings in place - Bedford public told to be prepared

A flood alert is in force in Bedford and Central Bedfordshire (Picture: Pixabay)

As river levels remain high following heavy rainfall, there are TWO flood alerts in Bedford – and the Environment Agency is urging the public to act now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Areas most at risk are Bedford and Central Beds with flooding possible for Middle River Great Ouse from Newport Pagnell to Roxton. And according to the Environment Agency, we should all “be prepared”.

On its site, it said: “River levels are rising steadily in response to the recent rainfall. Flooding of low lying land is possible over the next few hours and into this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Areas most at risk are around the River Great Ouse from Newport Pagnell to Roxton. Further showers are possible over the next 24 hours which will keep river levels high.

"Take care on riverside roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger. We are monitoring the situation and are not expecting it to escalate.”