Two flood warnings in place - Bedford public told to be prepared
Areas most at risk are Bedford and Central Beds with flooding possible for Middle River Great Ouse from Newport Pagnell to Roxton. And according to the Environment Agency, we should all “be prepared”.
On its site, it said: “River levels are rising steadily in response to the recent rainfall. Flooding of low lying land is possible over the next few hours and into this evening.
"Areas most at risk are around the River Great Ouse from Newport Pagnell to Roxton. Further showers are possible over the next 24 hours which will keep river levels high.
"Take care on riverside roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger. We are monitoring the situation and are not expecting it to escalate.”
