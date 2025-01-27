Two flood warnings in place - Bedford public told to be prepared

By Clare Turner
Published 27th Jan 2025, 16:03 BST
A flood alert is in force in Bedford and Central Bedfordshire (Picture: Pixabay)A flood alert is in force in Bedford and Central Bedfordshire (Picture: Pixabay)
A flood alert is in force in Bedford and Central Bedfordshire (Picture: Pixabay)
As river levels remain high following heavy rainfall, there are TWO flood alerts in Bedford – and the Environment Agency is urging the public to act now.

Areas most at risk are Bedford and Central Beds with flooding possible for Middle River Great Ouse from Newport Pagnell to Roxton. And according to the Environment Agency, we should all “be prepared”.

On its site, it said: “River levels are rising steadily in response to the recent rainfall. Flooding of low lying land is possible over the next few hours and into this evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Areas most at risk are around the River Great Ouse from Newport Pagnell to Roxton. Further showers are possible over the next 24 hours which will keep river levels high.

"Take care on riverside roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger. We are monitoring the situation and are not expecting it to escalate.”

Related topics:BedfordEnvironment Agency

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice