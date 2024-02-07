News you can trust since 1845
Two flood alerts in place around the River Great Ouse in Bedford

River levels are rising steadily
By Clare Turner
Published 7th Feb 2024, 15:26 GMT
There are two flood alerts in place around the River Great Ouse (Stock image: Pixabay)There are two flood alerts in place around the River Great Ouse (Stock image: Pixabay)
The Environment Agency has issued two flood alerts following the heavy rainfall.

They are in force along the Great Ouse in Bedford and Central Bedfordshire as well as the Ouse from Newport Pagnell to Roxton.

In a statement from the Environment Agency, it said: “Be prepared. River levels are rising steadily in response to rainfall over the last 24 hours. Flooding is possible from now until tomorrow morning (Thursday). Take care on riverside roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.”

Although only light rain is expected today (Wednesday), further rainfall is expected tomorrow and Friday which will keep river levels high.

