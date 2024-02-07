There are two flood alerts in place around the River Great Ouse (Stock image: Pixabay)

The Environment Agency has issued two flood alerts following the heavy rainfall.

They are in force along the Great Ouse in Bedford and Central Bedfordshire as well as the Ouse from Newport Pagnell to Roxton.

In a statement from the Environment Agency, it said: “Be prepared. River levels are rising steadily in response to rainfall over the last 24 hours. Flooding is possible from now until tomorrow morning (Thursday). Take care on riverside roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.”