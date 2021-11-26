Two Bedford therapy dogs head to Crufts 2022 for Scruffts semi-final

Two dogs from Bedford are on their way to the regional heats for Scruffts.

Frank - a four-year-old crossbreed - and Wilma - an eight-year-old Springer Spaniel/Jack Russell Terrier cross - have respectively been named ‘Most Handsome Crossbreed Dog’ and ‘Prettiest Crossbreed Bitch’ in the regional heats of the annual crossbreed competition run by The Kennel Club.

And now the pooches will go on to compete in the semi-final stages hosted at the world’s most famous dog show, Crufts, in 2022.

Wendy Halling and Frank, winners of Scruffts Most Handsome Dog class at Discover Dogs 2021, awarded by dog judge, Gerald King and celebrity judge Fifi Robertson Geldof. (Picture courtesy of Yulia Titovets/The Kennel Club)

Frank is owned by Wendy Halling. She said: “I am absolutely thrilled and delighted that Frank won the Scruffts heat. He is a very special rescue dog with a calm, friendly, soft nature. He makes me laugh every day and is a big chatterbox, but he also supported me when my husband died suddenly as I had to take care of him and walking him even when I didn’t feel like going out."

And Wilma is owned by Rachel Hukin. She said: “I feel great to have qualified for Crufts. Wilma is such a pro at dog showing, having been to Crufts for three years for many different things. She loves the attention.”

Outside of strutting his stuff in the ring, Frank is a registered Pets as Therapy dog and goes to two schools to hear readers as part of the Read2dogs scheme. Wilma also works as a therapy dog.