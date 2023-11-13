Two Bedford School pupils all set for cycle marathon in aid of Air Ambulance
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two Bedford School pupils are getting on their bikes for a cycle marathon in aid of Mapgas Air Ambulance.
Isaac Daniels and Henry Hillier were inspired to do the sponsored bike ride to raise funds for Magpas Air Ambulance, the school’s nominated charity this term. The boys, both aged 11, will be starting and finishing the marathon from the school gates.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Henry’s mum Vanessa said: “It was entirely the boys’ idea and they’re hoping to raise £500 from the ride, which will be just over 26 miles and is taking place on November 25.
“We’re really proud of them. The boys are both sporty, they do sailing and, having played quite a bit of rugby at school, have had injuries, so were inspired to to help the school’s nominated charity. So far £236 sponsorship has been raised – visit the website to donate.