Two Bedford School pupils all set for cycle marathon in aid of Air Ambulance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two Bedford School pupils are getting on their bikes for a cycle marathon in aid of Mapgas Air Ambulance.

Isaac Daniels and Henry Hillier were inspired to do the sponsored bike ride to raise funds for Magpas Air Ambulance, the school’s nominated charity this term. The boys, both aged 11, will be starting and finishing the marathon from the school gates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Henry’s mum Vanessa said: “It was entirely the boys’ idea and they’re hoping to raise £500 from the ride, which will be just over 26 miles and is taking place on November 25.

Henry Hillier, pictured left, and Isaac Dailey are aiming to raise funds for Air Ambulance Mapgpas