Two Bedford School boys design Olympic rugby boots for Team GB

The handiwork of two Bedford School boys has been featured on the rugby boot of none other than Team GB's Dan Bibby.

The boys were commissioned to custom-design his rugby boots which he proudly wore in the final against Argentina at this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Henry Cudjoe and Alex Edun first set up their design business YBK (Your Best Kicks) as part of the school's business studies project - and have been running their business at a profit for almost a year now.

Alex Edun, Bedford School sixth former (Picture: Bedford School)

A milestone moment for the 17-year-olds came when they sought the help of Bromham entrepreneur and Old Bedfordian Harry Beard who introduced them to individuals in the industry.

One of these introductions was Welsh Rugby International Luke Treharne, who commissioned the boys to design a pair of boots. From there, they connected with Dan Bibby who also sent a pair of boots to be customised.

Henry said: “It was really easy and relaxing to work with Dan. He didn’t give me any details on the design that he wanted; he just said that he wanted a Maui-themed design.

"After about a month of back-and-forth conversations regarding updates on the boots, he mentioned that he was going to be going to the Olympics and that he would really like to take the boots with him.”

Henry Cudjoe, Bedford School sixth former (Picture: Bedford School)

The boys were delighted to see Dan wearing the Maui boots during the Olympics final against Argentina - which were shown in close-ups twice.

Alex, the other half of YBK, said: “Henry and I have been extremely fortunate to get a pair of our customs to Tokyo 2020. It really is so nice for someone to show appreciation of our work on a global stage the sheer size of the Olympics. It’s such a huge achievement, one which we will never forget."

Henry added: “Major thanks go to Daniel Bibby; without him and his support none of this would have been possible. He took a chance with me, and as he said he would, he took my art to the greatest stage, the Olympics.

"Alex and I are just over a year in, so this is a huge achievement for the both of us."

Dan Bibby's rugby boots (Picture: Bedford School)