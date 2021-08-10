Two Bedford pubs offer free drinks throughout August

Two Bedford pubs are offering their customers a free drink this month (August).

The offer is as part of the Stonegate Group's National Pub Fortnight Campaign in support of suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM)

And the buy-one-get-one-free deal is designed to encourage customers to reach out to friends and family to join them for a drink at the pub.

The Grafton and The Rose are taking part in the offer

The two pubs taking part are The Grafton in Midland Road and The Rose in the High Street and the infinitive runs until Sunday, August 22.

All you have to do is download a voucher from the Great British Pubs website

Nick Light, managing director of Stonegate Pub Partners, said: “For the last 18 months, our social contact has been restricted, leaving some people with feelings of loneliness, that’s why we’re running this year’s National Pub Fortnight in support of CALM’s helpline services, and encouraging our customers to reach out to friends and family members for a drink.