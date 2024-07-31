Two Bedford groups to get share of £448k fund thanks to Thameslink
Bedford’s Fun 4 Young People (F4YP) and Citizens Advice Bedford and Mid Bedfordshire Citizens Advice will be getting cash along with 35 other organisations launching community projects close to stations served by the train operator.
The charities and community groups were chosen from over 200 organisations who answered Govia Thameslink Railway’s (GTR) invitation to bid for support from its Your Station, Your Community fund last summer. Funding support ranges from £300 to £40,000, with larger awards split over two years.
F4YP provides creative and educational courses, activity holiday clubs, psychotherapy and pastoral support to vulnerable young people. The project supported by GTR will provide a range of positive opportunities for around 80 young people.
Citizens Advice Bedford and Mid Bedfordshire Citizens Advice will pilot a new outreach service to help people living on the streets. A dedicated outreach worker will work with staff at Bedford station to connect with those who are currently living around the station area.
GTR’s Infrastructure director Keith Jipps said: ““Thanks are due to everyone who applied. The magnificent response and extremely high quality of the bids shows the incredible energy, creativity and commitment our local communities possess. All the bids addressed important social needs, so it was a tough task to decide the winners.”
