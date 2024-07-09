Two Bedford groups among first to get National Lottery funding from university

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two groups based in Bedford are among the first cohort of Heritage Horizons projects announced by the University of Bedfordshire.

Permission2 as well as Desiree Bashi have been singled out as they both celebrate and preserve diverse heritage stories.

Heritage Horizons is a National Lottery Heritage Fund-supported project and is led by the university’s Culture and Community Engagement Team to deliver heritage projects across the region between 2024 and 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Permission2 – which was formed last year – has devised a project called Hometown Birds. It’s based on the migratory patterns of birds to reflect – in a light-hearted, positive, and accessible way – the multicultural nature of Bedford.

Sara Turner and Anne-Marie Abbate from Permission2

Friendly workshops will take place within Church Square – Pigeon Square to you and me – and on market day. There’ll also be an art installation.

Desiree Bashi’s project is called Language Horizons and aims to create an audio-visual collection of stories to preserve and showcase the linguistic diversity of Bedford.

Community members and schools will participate in sharing stories and documenting words in various languages found around the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Desiree Bashi

Along with funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, project participants will also get support from the university.