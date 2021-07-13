Two Bedford charities scoop share of £1m cash award
Members of the public named those they wanted to receive the money
Two Bedford charities have each received donations of £1,000 after members of the public threw their support behind them.
For the third year running, Ecclesiastical Insurance Group is giving away £1 million to charities through its Movement for Good awards - and the public were invited to nominate causes close to their hearts.
Bedford and District Cerebral Palsy Society and Make a Difference Schools - Mombasa were the two charities chosen locally following overwhelming public support.
More than 2,000 residents voted for charities across the county. In total, more than 210,000 people around the UK supported the Movement for Good awards, with over 13,000 charitable causes up and down the country receiving votes.