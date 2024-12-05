Twin Atlantic and Devon to join McFly at TK Maxx Presents Bedford Summer Sessions

Sam McTrusty of Twin Atlantic performs on the Main Stage during the TRNSMT Festival on Glasgow Green (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The latest acts for next year’s Bedford Summer Sessions have been revealed – with Scottish alternative rockers Twin Atlantic and rising alt-pop artist Devon set to join McFly.

McFly will headline the stage in Bedford Park on Sunday, July 13 2025, joining previously announced artists including Supergrass, The Human League, Simple Minds, and Rag’n’Bone Man.

Tickets for McFly’s show will go on general sale on Friday (December 6) at smmrsessions.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

It’s been 21 years since McFly first burst onto the scene with breakout hit “Five Colours In Her Hair,” evolving into one of the UK’s most successful acts. With seven UK number-one singles, seven Top 10 albums and over 10 million sales, McFly have earned multiple Platinum certifications and a BRIT Award for Best British Pop. And they’ll be coming to Bedford fresh from celebrating their 21st anniversary with two sold-out O2 Arena shows – with hits from their past and showcasing tracks from their latest album, ‘Power to Play’.

Glasgow-based rock outfit, Twin Atlantic, will join McFly, bringing their convergence of raw emotion and power pop to Bedford Park. Fronted by Sam McTrusty and Ross McNae, Twin Atlantic have been staples of the UK music scene for over a decade, delivering acclaimed albums like the gold-certified ‘Free’, the bold and gritty ‘GLA’, and their latest release, 2024’s ‘Meltdown’. Known for painting introspective lyrics with massive hooks, their live performance will balance vulnerability with unrelenting energy, wholly complementing McFly’s headline show next July.

Also joining the lineup is Devon, whose heartfelt sound will kick-start a Sunday to remember at Bedford Summer Sessions. Growing up in a village in the Forest of Dean, Devon draws inspiration from his rural surroundings, crafting music steeped in introspection and nostalgia. His talent has already seen him share stages with Olly Murs, Anne-Marie, and Circa Waves, as well as selling out his biggest headline tour to date. Devon has established a deep connection with fans through bona fide songwriting and will effortlessly set the scene for the performances that follow from Twin Atlantic and McFly.