Twice rejected plans to build on patch of land in Kempston goes to appeal

Land adjacent to 19 Rosedale Way, Kempston

An applicant who had their plans to build on a patch of land in Kempston rejected for a second time has submitted an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The planning application to build a detached home on land adjacent to 19 Rosedale Way was refused for the second time in four months by Bedford Borough Council’s planners in July.

The council listed various reasons for its second rejection, including “by virtue of the siting, scale and form of the proposed dwelling and the limited size of the development site, the proposal would form a cramped, contrived and incongruous form of development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More information can be found on the Planning Inspectorate’s appeals casework portal, reference APP/K0235/W/24/3352555, and the council’s planning portal, reference 24/00066/REF.

The Interested Party Comments due date is Thursday, November 28, 2024.

The applicant was approached via their agent for a comment, but they did not respond at the time of publication.