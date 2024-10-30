Twice rejected plans to build on patch of land in Kempston goes to appeal

By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 30th Oct 2024, 17:16 BST
Land adjacent to 19 Rosedale Way, Kempstonplaceholder image
Land adjacent to 19 Rosedale Way, Kempston
An applicant who had their plans to build on a patch of land in Kempston rejected for a second time has submitted an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate.

The planning application to build a detached home on land adjacent to 19 Rosedale Way was refused for the second time in four months by Bedford Borough Council’s planners in July.

The council listed various reasons for its second rejection, including “by virtue of the siting, scale and form of the proposed dwelling and the limited size of the development site, the proposal would form a cramped, contrived and incongruous form of development.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More information can be found on the Planning Inspectorate’s appeals casework portal, reference APP/K0235/W/24/3352555, and the council’s planning portal, reference 24/00066/REF.

The Interested Party Comments due date is Thursday, November 28, 2024.

The applicant was approached via their agent for a comment, but they did not respond at the time of publication.

Related topics:KempstonBedford Borough Council
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice