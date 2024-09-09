TV's antiques experts Charlie Ross and Philip Serrell share their secrets during Bedford talk
As renowned antiques experts Philip Serrell, Charlie Ross, and Christina Trevanion have joined forces to reveal the secrets of the antiques world – and themselves.
And they are coming to Elderswell Retirement Village in Turvey on October 11 as part of their Antiques and a Little Bit of Nonsense tour.
With their unique blend of knowledge and wit, they will share insights into their extraordinary careers, from the weird and wonderful items they’ve sold at auction to their ultimate dream lots, guilty pleasures, and the celebrities they’ve enjoyed working with the most.
They will also reveal how their television careers took off, offering a behind-the-scenes look at their journey to becoming household names.
Tickets are £35 per person, including a light lunch. Attendees are invited to arrive from noon to enjoy lunch and tour the village, with the show officially kicking off at 2pm until 4pm.
Louise Freeman, village manager at Elderswell, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome the Antiques and a Little Bit of Nonsense tour to Elderswell Retirement Village. This event is a fantastic opportunity for our residents and the wider community to enjoy an afternoon of laughter, learning, and nostalgia.”
Email [email protected] or call reception on 01234 233950 for tickets.
